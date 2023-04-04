Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, April 3, 2023

Jimmy Amptmann continued his early season dominance on the mound for Sycamore.
This time he had help. Tommy Townsend and Joey Puleo combined with Amptmann to strike out 12 Ottawa hitters in a 6-0 win in an Interstate 8 Conference game Monday. Puleo, Townsend, Hunter Britz and Kiefer Tarnoki each had hits as the Spartans stayed unbeaten at 5-0, 1-0 in the I-8.
DeKalb 6, Rockford Boylan 4: At Rockford, Brodie Farrell did it on the mound and at the plate for the Barbs. His two-run double proved to be the difference. He also struck out four for DeKalb (5-2-1).
La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 3: At Maple Park, Parker Violett had two hits and Gabe Gooch an RBI for the Knights (3-4, 0-1 in the Interstate Eight).
North Boone 5, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Poplar Grove, Nathan Leba doubled twice and drove in a run for the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference opener. Brycen Lavender struck out five for GK (2-3, 0-1 in the BNC).
Somonauk 6, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, the Timberwolves managed a single hit in the Little Ten conference opener. Sam Genslinger had a single and Blake McRoberts struck out six for IC (1-3, 0-1).
Lena-Winslow 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter had an RBI and Max Hintzsche struck out four for the Royals (0-7).
Softball
Sterling 6, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, Ayla Gould and Lauren Gates had hits for the Barbs in the nonconference contest. Jaelyn Latimer struck out six for the Barbs (2-3).
Ottawa 2, Sycamore 0: At Ottawa, the host Pirates won it on a walk-off, two-run homer. Kairi Lantz and Addison McLaughlin doubled for the Spartans in the Interstate Eight contest. Addison Dierschow struck out three in the circle for Sycamore (4-1, 0-1 in the Interstate Eight).
Forreston 11, Genoa-Kingston 10: At Forreston, Violet Northrup had four hits and drove in three for the Cogs in the nonconference slugfest. Christine Venditti had three hits and Olivia Vasak two RBIs for GK (0-4).
Somonauk 4, Indian Creek 1: At Somonauk, Madison Bogle tripled and drove in a run for the Timberwolves in the Little Ten conference contest. IC dropped to 1-2, 0-1 in the Little Ten.
Girls Soccer
Kaneland 8, LaSalle-Peru 0: At La Salle, Brigid Gannon scored five times to lead the Knights in the Interstate Eight contest. Kaneland improved to 4-0, 1-0 in league play.
Boys Track and Field
North Boone 97, Genoa-Kingston 92.5, Marengo 77, Oregon 73.5, Harvard 27: At Genoa, Josh Bunting, Terrell Marshall, and Dakota Dynek finished 1-2-3 in the high jump for the Cogs as they opened the outdoor season. Brandon Wolcott captured the 200 meters for Genoa.
IMSA 134, Pecatonica 110.5, Hinckley-Big Rock 72, Newark 47.5, Indian Creek 43, Somonauk 32, Earlville 22: At Shabonna, Everett Willis won the shot put for the Timberwolves at their outdoor invitational. Ben Parnow teamed with Willis to finish 1-2 in the discus.
Girls Track and Field
Newark 115, IMSA 53, Pecatonica 52, Earlville 48, Indian Creek 48. Hinckley Big-Rock 46, Somonauk 41: At Shabonna, Caroline Bend won the 1,600, Reagan Gibson the pole vault and Ellie Bend the triple jump for the Timberwolves.