Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Track Preview: Team-By-Team Capsules

DeKalb
Coach: Jeff Saurbaugh
Last year’s record: Fourth place at Batavia sectional; six state qualifiers (all four relays and two individuals, Riley Newport, 1600, Toriano Tate, long jump). Toriano took second in the state in long jump, the 4x2 relay took sixth.
Top returners: Jacob Barraza, so., distance; Xavier Dandridge, jr., jumps, sprints; Marquan Howard, sr., sprints, relays; Riley Newport, sr., distance; Talen Tate, jr., sprints, relays; Ethan Tiereny, sr., sprints, replays; Andrew Tumminaro, sr., pole vault
Key newcomers: Braylen Anderson, fr., sprints, relays; LaBrian Carrington, sr., sprints, relays; Ethan McCarter, sr., jumps, sprints
Worth noting: Newport, a Duke commit, leads the way and can go from a 4x4 to the 3200 while Barraza, one of the top freshmen distance runners a season ago, also returns. They are among the top 1-2 punches in the state according to Saurbaugh. Tierney returns from the sixth place 4x2 and state qualifying 4x1, Tumminaro has already clearned 13′ 8″ during the indoor season and Tate looks to be healthy and headed upward. “He had the ninth fastest 55 indoor time in the state, which he is hoping to translate to the 100 dash outdoor,” Saurbaugh said.
Sycamore
Coach: Matt Kosecki
Last year: Second place in the Interstate 8.
Top returners: Caden Emmert, sr., 800/400; Pierce Reinhard, sr., LJ/100/200; Nic Zurko, sr., TJ; Sam Krull, sr., sprints/discus
Key newcomers: Will Donahoe, sr., 200/400; Dylan Hodges, soph., sprints/jumps; Aidan Wyzard, soph., sprints/jumps
Worth noting: First-year coach Kosecki said the team’s two main goals are to win the Interstate 8 and send a strong group down to the state finals in Charleston. He said the team has a balance of returners and newcomers to get both goals done.
Genoa-Kingston
Coach: Cameron Davekos
Last year’s record: One qualifier for state (Sean Abracia-Wendel, 100m)
Top returners: Aaron Acosta, sr., throws; Josh Bunting sr., sprints/throws; Kyle Halter sr., 200/400; Brandon Hernandez, jr., sprints/jumps; Zachary Neblock, sr., hurdles
Key newcomers: Traven Atterberry, sr., Connor Behnke, sr., Will Berndt, sr., Peyton Meyer, so., Patrick Young, so.
Worth noting: Davekos reports that the boys look forward to getting better as a team by pushing the boundaries when it comes to individual PRs in meets.
Hinckley-Big Rock
Coach: Amber Moore
Last year’s record: Third place in Little 10 Conference meet
Top returners: Cayden Bush, sr., sprints/throws; Toby Feick, sr., throws; Jake Juneau, sr., sprints; James Michalski, sr., distance; Aidan White, so., sprints, throws
Key newcomers: James Arguijo, fr., sprints, throws; Alex Casanas, fr., sprints; Andrew Harper, fr., distance; Austin Kennedy, fr., sprints, high jump; Sam Nickels, fr., distance
Worth noting: Feick and Juneu were part of the 26-8 boys basketball team that won a regional title for the first time since 2012 and had the most wins in a season since 1984.
Indian Creek High School
Coach: Jenilee Johnson
Last year’s record: Two boys (Cole Oleson, Christian Meier) qualified for state in Class 1A.
Top returners: Cayden Gaston, so., 100, 200, long jump; Angel Monarrez, jr., 400, 800; Benjamin Parnow, jr., discus; Everett Willis, so., shot put, discus, 400m
Key newcomers: Drake Post, fr., 400, 800; Juan Sanchez, fr., 200, 400
Worth noting: Johnson said she expects to be competitive in conference and that she’s excited by roster growth which will allow the team to do more. “We have a few new faces on the team, which will allow us to do a few more relays than what we were able to do last year,” she said. “I’m excited to see the growth of each of these athletes has this year.”
Kaneland
Coach: Andy Drendel
Last year’s record: Crystal Lake Invitational champions; Kane County 2nd place; Interstate 8 Conference champs; 2nd place in Class 2A sectional; Four individuals and three relay teams qualified for state (Elijah Pflipsen, eighth place, shot put; 4x400 relay team, third place)
Top returners: Logan Ehlers, jr., jumps; Brayden Farmer, sr., pole vault; Jake Gagne, sr., sprints; Trevor Neal, sr., hurdles; Evan Nosek, so., distance; Collin Reutimann, jr., mid-distance; Chris Ruchaj, sr., sprints, David Valkanov, jr., distance
Key newcomers: Luke Gadomski, fr., hurdles; Aric Johnson, jr., sprints, jumps; Alex Moos, so., sprints; Jovani Ruiz, so., mid-distance; Anthony Urban, sr., sprints; Evan Whildin, fr., distance
Worth noting: The Knights are young but have a lot of talent as well as a strong veteran senior class. They also have a prized group of freshmen joining the squad. Jake Gagne has emerged to be the lynchpin on relays while the competition in field events is strong. “We will compete with a majority of 3A competition every weekend with such a young team,” Drendel said. “We’re prepared to take some licks early on, all in preparation for championship season in May.”