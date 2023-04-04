Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Track Preview: 5 to Watch

John Bunting, sr., Genoa-Kingston
As a multi-sport athlete, this senior will now look to finish a high school career that saw him relocate from DeKalb to Genoa while continuing to make an impact on the football field, basketball hardwood and track.
Aric Johnson, jr., Kaneland
From end zones to finishes lines, Johnson is ready to see how he can help the track and field team this spring after hauling in 9 touchdowns among his 44 receptions for 868 yards in the fall for the football team.
Angel Monarrez, jr., Indian Creek
The indoor season has already provided this junior an opportunity to show his growth as he had a PR in the 200 and placed eighth in the 400 at the Gary Egler Invite at Sycamore in mid-March.
Riley Newport, sr., DeKalb
After finishing in third place as a junior and seventh place last fall in the state during the boys cross country season, Newport will look to put the finishing touches of his high school career in track and field before heading to Duke. He just fell short of qualifying for the 1,600 finals last spring.
Chris Ruchaj, sr., Kaneland
Returning from last year’s 4x400 relay team that took third place in the state, this senior will look to lead a reloaded group after an excellent group of sprinters graduated.