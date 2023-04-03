Daily Chronicle 2023 Track Previews: 5 to Watch

Karissa Clawson, sr., Sycamore

Vying for her third straight trip to state, this senior is looking to continue her ascension upward among the state’s finest high jumpers.

Reagan Gibson, jr., Indian Creek

How high can she fly? After placing 14th in the state in pole vault a season ago, Gibson is back to see how high she can climb in the state standings this spring.

Ellie Logsdon, sr., Genoa-Kingston

This could be a special season for this senior who heads into the outdoor season with momentum. Logsdon, a state qualifier a season ago, took eighth place in the 200 dash and 17th in the 60 during the Illinois Top Times Track & Field Indoor meet in March.

Joscelyn Dieckman, jr., DeKalb

If Dieckman performs in the spring as she did in the winner, she could end up being crowned a state champion. She won the Top Times meet in March, which is an unofficial state championship meet for the indoor season. Clearing 4 meters, she’s looking to help get points for a DeKalb team that looks to be more than competitive in the DVC.

Olivia Pastovich, jr., Kaneland

She qualified for state last year in the 300 hurdles, and this year is doing it all for the Knights. She’ll compete on relays and in sprints while looking for a return trip to the state championships.