Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Track Preview: Team-by-Team Capsules

DeKalb

Coach: Max Crowninshield

Last year’s record: Two state placers (4x100 and 4x400 relay teams)

Top returners: Sariyah Watson, sr., sprints/long jump; Makenna Baxter, jr., sprints; Tanaisa Dunn, jr., sprints; Iyana Williams, soph., sprints; Korima Gonzalez, jr., distance; Jayme Redmond, sr., throws; Mia Siddall, sr., throws; Joscelyn Dieckman, jr., pole vault

Top newcomers: Sydney Myles, fresh, jumps; Crystal Meeks, fresh., sprints

Worth noting: The team has high expectations after a strong 2021, and the indoor season is playing into that. Dieckman was an unofficial state champion at the Illinois Top Times Meet, clearing 4 meters. And as she has done every spring, Redmond was a DVC champion in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 10.98 meters. Crowninshield said he feels the team will be competing near the top of the DVC this year, his first as head coach.

Sycamore

Coach: Joseph McCormick

Last year’s record: Second place in Interstate 8 Conference; two qualifiers for state (Malerie Morey, pole vault; Karissa Clawson, high jump)

Top returners: Karissa Clawson, sr., high jump; Lucinda Davison, sr., discus, shot put; Haley King, jr., distance; Malerie Morey, sr., pole vault; Ayssa Stacy, so., sprints

Key newcomers: Layla Janisch, fr., distance; Holly Schneck, fr., hurdles; Lilly Zurko, fr., sprints

Worth noting: The Spartans have reason to believe big things are coming their way after a strong finish to the indoor season. They won the Sycamore Indoor Invitational and Gary Egler Invitational to close out the indoor season. “Team is looking forward to the outdoor season where we host our conference meet,” McCormick said. “Last year’s state qualifiers are looking to podium this year.”

Kaneland

Coach: Andrew Franklin

Last season: Olivia Pastovich qualified in the 300 hurdles last year and Jessica Phillipp in the pole vault as the team qualified six

Top returners: Lindsey Andrae, sr., 400/800; Kennedi Reed, soph., 100/200/TJ/LJ.relays; Abigail Lechocki, soph., 800/1600/relays; Olivia Pastovich, jr., sprints/hurdles/relays; Linda Ray, jr., sprints/relays; Jessica Phillipp, sr., pole vault; Cora Heller, soph., pole vault

Top newcomers: Danielle Bower, fresh., 1,600/3,200/800; Taylor Skeen, soph., sprinter

Worth noting: Franklin said Pastovich is a multitalented threat this year in not only the hurdles, but sprints and relays. Andrae is already clocking in the low 60-second range in the 400 and around 2:25 in the 800 with a chance of making state in both of those. Franklin said there were also huge expectations for both Phillipp and Heller to do well and place high at state. He added Skeen, while new to the team, is killing it so far.

Genoa-Kingston

Coach: Barry Schmidt

Last year’s record: 7th place at conference meet, 10th at sectional with one state qualifier (Ellie Logsdon, 200m)

Top returners: Emma Hartzell, jr., sprints, jumps; Ellie Logsdon, sr., sprints, jumps; Addison Vicary, so., sprints, high jump

Worth noting: Hartzell, Logsdon and Vicary lead a nice mix of veterans who will look to help guide the newcomers to perform at a high level. In his 23rd year, Schmidt is blessed to coach a group that’s hungry. “They want to improve their performances,” he said. “They want to learn the techniques of field events and running mechanics.” Vicary showed great growth as the season progressed last spring, while Hartzell started strong but was then plagued with injuries.

Hinckley-Big Rock

Coach: Amber Moore

Top returners: Evelyn Lauer, jr., throws; Raven Wagner, so., sprints, throws

Key newcomers: Isabella Canzoneri, fr., distance; Samantha Carlino, so., throws; Lucy Feick, fr., throws; Addison Marquardt, fr., high jump; Cameron Michalski, fr., throws

Worth noting: The Royals will be young this spring, with none of their top returners or key newcomers being seniors.

Indian Creek

Coach: Jenilee Johnson

Last year’s record: Five athletes (Reagan Gibson, Ellie Bend, Kaitlyn Frazier, Brooke Probst and Jolee Larson) qualified for state, and Probst won the high jump in Class 1A

Top returners: Caroline Bend, sr., 3200, 1600, 800, 4x400; Ellie Bend, so., pole vault, 200, triple jump, 4x400; Cheyenne Fay, jr., 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump; Reagan Gibson, jr., pole vault

Key newcomers: Charleigh Bester, fr., 100, 200; Sally Diaz, so., 200, 400; Melissa Ibarra, fr., 100, 200; Ruby Serriteno, so., 200, 400

Worth noting: Johnson anticipates another excellent season with a lot of athletes returning along with some talented new faces that should make the team more competitive during the conference meet. “I’m excited to see all of the things they achieve this year,” Johnson said.