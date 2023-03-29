Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, March 28

Kailey Plank’s RBI single in the fourth inning proved to be the difference in a 4-3 Kaneland win over Houston Academy on Tuesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Emily Olp, Plank, Isabelle Stombres, Brynn Woods, Katie Congoran, Gabriella Gonzales and MacKenzie Hardy each had hits for the Knights.
Woods surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out three.
Baseball
Sycamore 8, Metea Valley 3: At Aurora, the Spartans battled to pick up a nonconference victory over host Metea Valley.
Ashton-Franklin Center 14, Hinckley-Big Rock 3 (5 inn.): At Ashton, the Royals fell behind early and couldn’t catch up through five innings during a nonconference matchup.
Saje Beane led the offense, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Luke Badal struck out five through 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Girls soccer
Indian Creek 4, Winnebago 2: At Winnebago, Emma Turner scored twice to lead the Timberwolves to a nonconference victory.
Emma Wilson added one goal, and Zoey Beach finished the scoring with a penalty kick.
Assists were tallied by Adriana Allen, Jolee Larson and Briana Aceves.