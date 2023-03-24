Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, March 23, 2023

At St. Charles, after a scoreless tie through regulation, Sycamore fought all the way to penalty kicks and came out on top with a 1-0 win over Bartlett at the St. Charles tournament.
Sycamore’s Mariana Martinez, Grace Parks and Kaitlyn Goff each scored in PKs.
Indian Creek 4, Byron 2: At Shabbona, the Wolves started strong and maintained the lead during nonconference action.
Ten minutes in, Isabella Turner scored off an assist from Audrey Witte. Paige Feitlich got the next from Emma Wilson, and a minute later, Emma Turner scored off a flip-throw assist from Isabella Turner. Feitlich scored again from Wilson to make it 4-0 in the first half.
Genoa-Kingston 5, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Jaida Modesto scored twice to lead the Cogs to a nonconference win.
Yuliza Fuentes, Madelynn Swanson and Sam Wendt each scored one. Swanson, Wendt and Adeline Valenti all tallied assists.
Zoe Nieves earned the shutout in goal.
Baseball
Plano 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 6: At Hinckley, the hosts battled but came up short in nonconference action.
Martin Ledbetter went 2 for 4 with two hits and a run scored. Saje Beane, Skyler Janeski and Jacob Orin each drove in a run.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 5, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Spartans swept during nonconference action.
At singles, Steven Chen and Regan Ni both won their matches in two sets. At doubles, Jonathan Locascio and Alex Jenkin won 6-2, 6-1. Liam Kerbel and Josh Plagakis won both sets 6-0 and Tryggve Vilaseca and Joe Culotta won 6-2, 6-1.