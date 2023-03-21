Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, March 20, 2023

A seven-spot int he first inning was all the Barbs needed in a 15-4 nonconference win over East Aurora Monday afternoon. Cole Latimer drove in four runs for DeKalb (1-0). Jackson Kees and Landon Simonson each drove in a pair for the Barbs.
Boys Tennis
Belvidere North 4, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Charlie Vander Bleek and Jared Trejo won No. 1 doubles for the Barbs 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.
Late Sunday
NIU finishes 0-3 at WBI: The Huskies lost 71-56 to UIC in the finale of the Women’s Basketball Invitational after losing 102-99 to North Dakota on Saturday.
Dekalb native A’Jah Davis put up 17 points and 17 rebounds, adding to her school record 54 career double-doubles. She finished second in school history with 1,048 career rebounds.
“It was a gutsy performance from A’Jah today,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen. “She went out and played her last game as a Huskie with a lot of determination and grit and gave us everything she had.”
The Huskies (16-17) lost the night before in overtime to North Dakota despite a season-best 18 from Grace Hunter. Chelby Koker scored 18 after scoring two in the first half. Davis scored 16 with eight rebounds and Tara Stauffacher and Laura Nickel scored 11 each. Nckel had a career-best nine rebounds, while Brooke Stomebraker had a career-high 10 points.
“Nobody is going to be able to take away the fact that we beat some teams that are still alive in the postseason,” Carlsen said. “We had wins against Ball State, Bowling Green and Richmond that are all still in the WNIT. We beat the Mid-American Conference champions Toledo who won their first NCAA Tournament game. That’s something this program can hang their hat on. Our seniors have put us in a position of understanding and raising the expectations of this program, along with all they’ve done statistically, and those are things I’m really proud of.”