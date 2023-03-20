Softball: 5 storylines to watch in DeKalb County in 2023

Although the softball season is already a week old, weather wreaked havoc on most teams’ schedules, keeping the number of games played very low.

So let’s take a look at five big storylines that will define the upcoming 2023 season.

1. How does Kaneland roll under a new coach?

Last year, coach Mike Kuefler guided the Knights to a sectional title, the second in his six seasons at the helm. It was the first time since 2003 the Knights won a sectional without then making a state tournament.

Even with that run to a supersectional, the Knights finished the year 14-12. Now Madison Mikos takes over and is looking for a new rotation after the graduation of Grace Algrim. Morgan Iwanski started the Knights’ first game Wednesday, allowing five hits, striking out two and walking none in two innings. She didn’t give up an earned run among the four she surrendered in a 12-0 loss to Yorkville.

Brynn Woods and Kyra Johnson also saw time in the circle Wednesday, and Nikki Bartkowiak can pitch as well.

Results of one game aside, the Knights should have a potent lineup. It’s an interesting mixture that should progress the more the year goes on.

2. Can DeKalb jump a level this year?

The Barbs won three games last year. One of the keys for this year, according to coach Haley Albamonte, was to find some pitching behind Ayla Gould, pretty much the only pitcher in the circle for most of the year.

Again, it’s a small sample size, but in their opener against Auburn, Latimer pitched two innings after Gould started. Gould ended up coming back in relief and pitched five total innings in the 6-4 loss.

But the team looked much more solid. While the defense made a couple errors in a pivotal fifth inning, errors and walks were at minimum outside of that frame. Hazel Montavon blasted a home run, and Abby Sotffa had one called back due to a runner leaving base early. Both pitchers looked good and can elevate if they can work on control - five total walks for the duo.

3. The final season for Tia Durst

The Sycamore shortstop finally played a full season last year and did not let it go to waste. She hit .449 with nine homers, scored 48 runs, drove in 48 runs and committed just eight errors at shortstop all season with a program-record 86 assists. She was the Daily Chronicle Player of the Year.

That came after battling through injuries in her sophomore season and having her freshman season wiped out due to COVID-19 mitigations.

The team’s not exactly loaded with seniors this year, so a big part of Sycamore’s success this year will depend on Durst.

4. A regional title drought among small schools

It’s been a while for Indian Creek (which last won a regional in 2017), Genoa-Kingston (2012) and Hiawatha (2014). All three had sub-.500 records last year.

The Timberwolves have a new coach, Denver Davis, and a big bat with Madison Bogle back for her senior year. Mahala Gonzalez and Avery Bohene give the T-wolves a lefty-right combo on the rubber. And 11 players are back from a team that went from one win in 2021 to seven last year.

The Hawks are also rolling with a new coach, Dayna Breese, in the Little Ten. They’ve got a couple strong seniors with Grace Bolin and Crystal Haack, so they look to bounce back from their 6-12 campaign a year ago.

Up at 2A, the Cogs have a trio of great returners with Violet Northrup, Emily Trzynka and Christine Venditti. They’ve got a lot of youth behind those three, however.

All these teams have the pieces in place to make some noise in late May.

5. How does the Interstate 8 shake out?

It was quite the race last year, with La Salle-Peru (12-2) holding off Ottawa (11-3) and Kaneland (10-4), with Morris and Sycamore both 8-6 and in the mix.

The Pirates have high hopes as always in recent years, and the Cavaliers have seven starters back from last year. Morris was dangerous, proven by knocking off Ottawa in a regional final, and has five seniors back.

Throw in what Kaneland and Sycamore are bringing to the table, and the old cliche about anybody beating anybody on any given day becomes much more true this year for the I8.