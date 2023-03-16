Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, March 15

At Genoa, after a scoreless first half, Sophia Zaccard scored three second-half goals to lead the Cogs to a girls soccer victory over Marengo, 3-1.
Kaneland 10, Sterling 0: At Kaneland, the Knights opened the season with eight goals in the first half and two in the second during nonconference action.
Belvidere North 6, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost a tough fight in nonconference action.
Softball
Yorkville 12, Kaneland 0: The Knights lost in six innings in their home opener.
Mackenzie Hardy had the lone hit for the Knights (0-1).
Boys track
Gary Egler Invitational: At Sycamore, the hosts finished in first place in a nine team meet.
Caden Emmert placed first in the 400 meters with a time of 54.34 and Naif Al Harby ran a PR in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:24:77. In the 4x160 relay, Pierce Reinhard, Will Donahoe, Dylan Hodges and Samuel Kroll won with a time of 1:17:71. Reinhard also won the long jump with a score of 6.43m.
For Genoa-Kingston, Joshua Bunting won the high jump with a score of 1.78m.
Girls badminton
Hornet Tri: At Hinsdale, DeKalb picked up two wins over Lincoln-Way East and Hinsdale South, winning both 5-3.