Daily Chronicle 2023 Baseball Previews: 5 to Watch

Tommy Townsend, sr., 1B/P, Sycamore
How can this Butler recruit top his junior year? As a slugging first baseman, he hit .434 with nine homers and 40 RBI. As a closer, he struck out 34 in just 23 innings while notching seven saves with a miniscule 0.61 ERA. Could he be the one getting the final out to get the team to state and/or to win a state title?
Martin Ledbetter, so., C/P/1B/3B, Hinckley-Big Rock
Will teams continue to pitch to this sophomore? That’s a huge question as his huge bat (.507 avg., 1.576 OPS, six HR, 35 runs, 32 RBI) was sizzling all spring a year ago. And if you walk him, he’s liable to put himself in scoring position, swiping 19 bags as a freshman.
Nate Nunez, sr., C/INF, DeKalb
Can the Barbs best hitter earn all-DuPage Valley Conference accolades for the third straight year? He certainly can if he continues to put up numbers like a .462 batting average with 17 runs and 18 RBI like he posted in 2022.
Parker Violett, jr., OF/1B/P, Kaneland
This 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior was an ominous presence for pitchers last season, taking them deep seven times while driving in 33 and scoring 38 runs. He led the Knights with a .340 batting average and had an OPS of 1.094.
Kyle Hartmann, jr., C, Sycamore
The Spartans have really high hopes this season and coach Jason Cavanaugh calls his new junior catcher “a definite Division 1 college player.” How will Hartmann fit in with catcher/second baseman Hunter Britz? How will he complement a pitching staff that includes veterans like Jimmy Amptmann, Owen Piazza, Joey Puleo and Conner Williar and newcomers like Teague Hallahan and Matt Rosado?