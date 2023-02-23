Boys basketball: Martin Ledbetter helps H-BR slam Mooseheart in playoff opener

HINCKLEY — Talk about clocking out with a bang.
Martin Ledbetter slammed home Tyler Smith’s lob just before exiting in the final minute of the third quarter of Hinckley-Big Rock 67-34 victory over Mooseheart in Wednesday’s Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock regional semifinal.
“Sometimes as a coach you have to stop and enjoy the moment and not be so worried about scouting and prepping,” Royals coach Seth Sanderson said. “Sometimes you’ve got to appreciate those dunks. We don’t get them in this gym very often, so for us to get it, we’ve got to enjoy it.”
Hinckley-Big Rock (25-7) enjoyed plenty during its big win, although the Royals weren’t sharp at the start. Still, they built a 19-9 lead after one quarter.
“For everybody but Ben (Hintzsche) and Landon (Roop) it was their first postseason experience, and we hadn’t played in a week,” Sanderson said. “In the first quarter we weren’t finishing very well, but at least we were cleaning up those misses so we could kind of sustain some stuff.”
Leading the glass attack was Ledbetter who scored 10 of his 19 points on putbacks. He collected 15 rebounds to also lead the Royals.
“We rebounded really well throughout the game and were shutting their big guy (HR Rukumbuzi) down by boxing out really well,” Ledbetter said. “Everybody was doing their job and getting rebounds the whole game.”
They followed Sanderson’s instruction “to attack the glass, stay aggressive and clean up misses.”
“We did a great job preparing for this game this past week,” Ledbetter said. “Doing our responsibilities of watching film and getting in the classroom. We knew what was to come from the opponent and we did a great job.”
Ledbetter’s first of three dunks came in the middle of a 16-4 run. It allowed the Royals to bust the game open at 35-13 late in the second quarter after a putback from Max Hintzsche.
Mooseheart (7-19) trailed 36-17 at halftime. Rebounding plagued the Red Ramblers who surrendered 16 second-chance points in the first half alone. They also caught the turnover bug with 23.
While Ledbetter paced the winners, the Royals were balanced. Ben Hintzsche scored 13 points, Max Hintzsche added 10 points and Roop had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Royals.
“Nobody is going to complain if someone goes off for 20 or 30 (points), but when we can balance the floor like that, I think those are our best games,” Sanderson said. “They can’t double Martin (Ledbetter) in the post then because we have a couple of shooters, and can’t focus just on Ben (Hintzsche) and Landon (Roop) so it opens everything up so much more and everyone can play and scheme through things rather than trying to get buckets from one guy.”
Rukumbuzi led the Red Ramblers with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Toly Erinoilu added 11 points.