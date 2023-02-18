Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, February 17, 2023

DeKalb’s Jacob Luce became the first local wrestler to guarantee himself a medal at the IHSA Boys Wrestling Individual State Tournament, reaching the Class 3A semifinals at 152 pounds Friday before losing at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Luce lost his semifinal match to Chicago Mount Carmel’s Edmund Enright but is guaranteed to finish between third and sixth place Saturday. The other three DeKalb wrestlers – Kaden Klapprodt (106 pounds), Austin Martin (145) and Sean Kolkebeck (160) – were eliminated in wrestlebacks Friday.
After all three Sycamore wrestlers lost their 2A quarterfinals, they each won their consolation matches Friday, moving to within a win of earning a medal.
Gus Cambier (152) picked up a 6-2 win against Lake Forest’s Seth Digby. Zack Crawford (160) earned a pin in 3:09 against Carbondale’s Isaiah Duckworth. Lincoln Cooley (285) won by pin in two minutes against Crystal Lake Central’s Leo Diaz.
After dropping his opener on Thursday, Julian Torres of Genoa-Kingston picked up two wins Friday, moving to within a win of a medal in Class 1A. He spent all of 1:03 on the mat, getting a pin against Clifton Central’s Joseph Maxwell then picking up a medical forfeit.
Girls bowling
IHSA State Tournament: Kaneland sophomore Emma Pernice rolled a 1,131 series, putting her in 52nd place after one day.
Pernice qualified for Day 2 of the tournament. She had a high game of 204 and sits 192 pins behind leader Lani Breedlove of Oswego.