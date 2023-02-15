Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, February 14

At Marengo, the Genoa-Kingston girls basketball team fell short during a Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal matchup with the hosts, 46-38.
Ally Poegel had 11 points, and Emily Trzynka contributed 10 for the Cogs.
Huntley 59, DeKalb 38: At Huntley, Kailey Porter scored 16, but the Barbs saw their season come to an end in a Class 4A Huntley Regional semifinal.
Boys basketball
Kaneland 81, Morris 45: At Maple Park, the Knights grasped the lead early and maintained it to finish 14-0 in the Interstate 8 Conference and wrap up the outright championship.
Johnny Spallasso led with 18 points, Parker Violett had 16, Troyer Carlson scored 12, and Freddy Hassan finished with 10.
Indian Creek 61, Hiawatha 43: At Shabbona, Jeffrey Probst led the Timberwolves with 17 points during a Little Ten Conference victory.
Logan Schrader had 11 points, Sam Genslinger put up eight, and Everett Willis chipped in with seven.
Sycamore 51, Plano 41: At Sycamore, Jaxon Tierney scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Lucas Winburn put up 13, and Teague Hallahan added nine points.
Hinckley-Big Rock 63, IMSA 60: At Hinckley, Max Hintzsche scored 20 points to lead the Royals during a Little Ten Conference win.
Martin Ledbetter scored 13, and Ben Hintszche added 12.
Stillman Valley 66, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Genoa, the hosts fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Josh Bunting and Traven Atterberry scored eight and seven points, respectively.
Men’s basketball
Ball State 87, NIU 77: At Muncie, Indiana, David Coit scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists and four rebounds, but the Huskies fell in Mid-American Conference action.
Zarique Nutter added 18 points for NIU (11-15, 7-6 MAC), Anthony Crump scored 16 points with eight rebounds, and Darweshi Hunter chipped in with 15 points.
“These guys are competitors,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “Coming in knowing we were down a leader in [Kaleb Thornton], guys stepped up. We missed some good opportunities to cut into the lead, but we didn’t execute. These guys are resilient, [Ball State] is a really good team. Take our hats off, they executed when they needed to.”
Payton Sparks scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Ball State (19-7, 10-3).