Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, February 10

Four DeKalb wrestlers reached the semifinals on Friday at the Class 3A Conant Sectional.
Kaden Klapprodt, Eduardo Castro, Austin Martin and Jacob Luce each need a win on Saturday to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The rest of the DeKalb wrestlers remain alive through the consolation bracket and will need to win to reach the consolation finals in order to advance.
Class 2A Rochelle Sectional: At. Rochelle, Gus Cambier, Zack Crawford, Cooper Bode, Gable Carrick and Lincoln Cooley all reached the semifinals and are a win away from state.
The rest of the Sycamore wrestlers will try to advance to state through the wrestlebacks. Kaneland did not have a wrestler reach the semis but is still alive in the consolation brackets.
Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, Brady Brewick and Julian Torres reached the semifinals and are a win away from state.
The rest of the Cogs are alive through the wrestlebacks.
Boys basketball
Indian Creek 56, La Moille 55: At La Moille, Jeffrey Probst put up 17 points, including two free throws to seal the win, during a Little Ten Conference victory.
Logan Schrader had 14, Tyler Bogle scored nine and Sam Genslinger chipped in with eight.
DeKalb 59, Naperville Central 32: At Naperville, the Barbs picked up a DuPage Valley Conference victory.
Darrell Island dropped 28 and Davon Grant added 13.