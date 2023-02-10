Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Genoa-Kingston found the perfect way to close out the regular season Wednesday night: Get the ball to Bryce Boylen, and let her do her thing.
Boylen scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Cogs to a 46-21 win over Harvard in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Ally Poegel added nine points for GK (15-13).
Kaneland 54, Rosary 33: At Aurora, Kendra Brown capped the regular season for the Knights with 15 points in a nonconference win. Kailey Plank and Alexis Schueler each scored nine points for Kaneland (14-16).
Boys Basketball
Harvard 58, Genoa-Kingston 56: At Harvard, Josh Bunting led the Cogs with 16 points in a nonconference loss. Traven Atterberry and Hayden Hodgson added 10 points each for GK (10-17).