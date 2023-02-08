Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

At Plano, the Sycamore girls basketball team finished the conference season 13-1 and clinched the Interstate 8 Conference championship Tuesday with a 61-49 victory over Plano.
Sycamore closes the regular season Thursday against fellow conference champion Geneva.
Kaneland 65, Morris 42: At Maple Park, Brigid Gannon and Kailey Plank led the team with 15 points each to help the hosts pick up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Lexi Schueler scored 14 points, and Kendra Brown chipped in with 13.
Neuqua Valley 57, DeKalb 25: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell behind early and couldn’t come back during DuPage Valley Conference action.
Monday’s late result
Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Indian Creek 24: At Shabbona, Anna Herrman scored 17 to lead the Royals, with Kylee Hellebrand adding 14 and Devin Werner 12.
Bethany Odle and Isabella Turner each scored seven for the Timberwolves.
Boys basketball
Sycamore 80, Marengo 58: At Marengo, Lucas Winburn led the Spartans with 26 points in a nonconference win.
Burke Gautcher scored 13, and Teague Hallahan put up 10.
DeKalb 70, Rochelle 40: At Rochelle, Davon Grant scored 18 points to lead the Barbs to a nonconference victory.
Darrell Island had 13 points, Jackson Kees put up 12, and Jayden Wilson chipped in with nine.
Genoa-Kingston 50, Richmond-Burton 45: At Genoa, Hayden Hodgson scored 20 points to lead the Cogs to the victory.
Nathan Kleba added nine. Both Kleba and Hodgson knocked down three shots from behind the arc.
Mooseheart 72, Indian Creek 65: At Mooseheart, the Timberwolves fell early and struggled to come back in nonconference action.