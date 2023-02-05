Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, February 4

After taking second in the state last year, the DeKalb wrestling team didn’t qualify for the Class 3A Conant Sectional on Saturday, taking third in the Geneva Regional.
DeKalb had four finalists on Saturday.
But the Barbs had to be content with nine total qualifiers after Kladen Klapprodt, Eduardo Castro, Austin Martin and Lamar Bradley lost championship matches.
“We practiced hard all this week for this tough regional,” Martin said. “I made it to the finals but fell a little bit short of winning. Peaking-wise, I’m in a pretty good spot. There is still a lot to do.”
“We’re in a rebuild,” said Klapprodt, who had the misfortune of facing undefeated St. Charles East freshman Dom Munaretto.
“Don’t tell (the rest of the team) that,” DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said. “We expect them to win. Our guys wrestled tough. We had some really good wins today.”
Jalen Airhart (120), Ethan Schultz (126), Hudson Ikens (132), Jacob Luce (152) and Sean Kolkebeck (160) advanced for the Barbs with consolation titles on the third-place mat.
Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional: Four Genoa-Kingston wrestlers advanced to the sectional round after placing.
Shayden McNew (113 pounds), Brady Brewick (152), Xander Gleissner (170) and Julian Torres (195) each finished second and will compete at the Class 1A Oregon Individual Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Cogs finished fifth as a team with 85 points. Marian Central won the regional title with 218.
”I’m really excited, I’m ready for everything anyone throws at me,” Torres said. “I do feel like if I’m at the top of my game, I can make it to state and even get top-two in sectionals.”
Men’s basketball
NIU 86, Bowling Green 78: At Bowling Green, Ohio, the Huskies led wire-to-wire for the second time this week behind 21 points from David Coit.
Zarique Nutter added 18 points, Darweshi Hunter chipped in 13 while Harvin Ibarguen had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Oluwasegun Durosinmi scored a career-high 10 points.
Kaleb Thornton dished out a game-high nine assists with just two turnovers.
The win was NIU’s fourth consecutive on the road, the longest road win streak for the program since 2002-03.
“Our starts, both on Tuesday at Western (Michigan) and today, were eerily similar,” said first-year NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “In our losses we have been chasing, so tweaking that mindset and making sure guys know that no one is going to wait for us, so you have to punch, keep punching and keep punching. You have to do that collectively, not just one guy, five guys have to do it.”
Women’s basketball
NIU 72, Buffalo 62: At Buffalo, senior forward A’Jah Davis led the way for the Huskies, leading NIU with 18 points and a game-high 21 rebounds.
Her 21 boards tied a career-high set earlier this season at Eastern Illinois as well as last year’s win over Buffalo at the NIU Convocation Center. Davis made 8-of-10 shots from the field.
“A’Jah was really solid today,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “Those are gaudy numbers and we should applaud her for that. She goes about her work so methodically, does a great job on the defensive glass, and gives herself opportunities to get going with all the second chances on the offense glass.”
Chelby Koker and Janae Poisson each had 15 points for NIU. Koker added a season-high eight rebounds and dished out five assists. Poisson scored in double-figures for the second straight game.
Girls bowling
Kaneland Regional: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, Sycamore won the team title with a 5,492, 100 points ahead of South Elgin.
Kaneland also qualified with a 4,801, taking third. DeKalb was sixth with a 4,376, 406 pins behind a qualifying spot.
Brandi Stover took fourth for Sycamore with a 1,194. Maxine Lathrop was seventh with a 1,141 and Kiara Wittenberg was eighth with a 1,104.
Emma Pernice was ninth for Kaneland with a 1,097 and Preslee Sutherland was 10th with a 1,090.
Kayden Royalty (1,063), Paige Lewis (955) and Mackenzie Condon (950) advanced as individuals for the Barbs.
Boys basketball
DeKalb 56, Dixon 35: At Dixon, Sean Reynolds scored 22 to lead the Barbs. Davon Grant went 6-for-8 from the floor and scored 15.
Kaneland 71, Woodstock 40: At Maple Park, Gevon Grant scored 23 and Johnny Spallasso scored 12 for the Knights.
Girls basketball
Aurora Central Catholic 65, Kaneland 57: At Maple Park, Kendra Brown scored 22 for the Knights in the loss, while Alexis Schueler added 14 and Kailey Plank had 10.
Boys swimming
DuPage Valley Conference meet: At Naperville, Jacob Gramer was second in the 50-yard freestyle (21.87) and third in the 100 butterfly (52.63) for DeKalb-Sycamore.
The co-op took sixth with 125.5 points.