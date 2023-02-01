Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, January 31

The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team earned their third consecutive road victory in a 73-59 win over Western Michigan on Tuesday.
Kaleb Thornton scored 15 points while David Coit and Zarique Nutter each had 13. The Huskies held the Broncos to just 31.3 percent (21-of-67) shooting and 9.1 percent (2-of-22) from three-point range.
With the win, NIU (9-13, 5-4 MAC) has already matched its win total from a season ago and had recorded back-to-back wins in Kalamazoo for the first time since 1981 and 1982.
“I thought our guys listened to the game plan,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “I’m super excited for our guys, we had a disappointing loss against Ball State (on Saturday) and they wanted to redeem themselves. We had a good two-day prep, so I’m excited for our guys right now.”
NIU will be on the road again on Saturday as the Huskies travel to Bowling Green to meet the Falcons. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
Winnebago 39, Genoa-Kingston 30: At Winnebago, the Cogs battled but fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Josh Bunting had eight points, Nate Skarzynski had seven and Nathan Kleba tallied six.
Girls basketball
Kaneland 48, St. Francis 40: At Kaneland, Sam Kerry led the team with 19 points during nonconference action.
Kailey Plank and Kendra Brown each scored nine.
Genoa-Kingston 53, Pecatonica 40: At Genoa, Ally Poegel had 14 points to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.
Taylor Rhoads, Cortlyn Tetzloff, Bryce Boylen and Lizzy Davis all posted eight points each.