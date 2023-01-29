Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 28

Kaneland’s wrestling team racked up three wins in dual matches Saturday at Burlington Central.
The Knights beat Central 48-30, Addison Trail 51-21 and Glenbard East 37-32.
Kamron Scholl, Caden Grabowski, Chrisian Duffling, Cole Olsen, Max Pietak and Nate Diaz each had three wins for the Knights.
Alex Gochis, Apollo Gochis and JR Warfel each picked up two wins.
Kyle Rogers and Jadon Stigerwalt had one victory apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenbard South 51, Kaneland 48: At Maple Park, Kailey Plank and Kendra Brown each scored 13 as the Knights (11-14) lost to the Raiders.
Lexi Schueler added 11 for Kaneland.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Indian Creek 66, Hiawatha 48: At Kirkland, Jeffrey Probst scored 22 of his game-high 31 points in the second half as the Timberwolves defeated the Hawks.
Sam Genslinger tossed in 11 points with two 3-pointers for Indian Creek, and Jakob McNally had 10 points with two 3s.
BOYS SWIMMING
Metea Valley Invitational: At Naperville North, DeKalb took ninth place as a team with 158 1/2 points.
Jacob Gramer led the Barbs with a win in the 100-yard freestyle and a second in the 50 freestyle.
Max Palacios took fourth in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the 200 freestyle, and Noah Johnson was eighth in the 200 individual medley and 11th in the 100 breaststroke.
COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING
Belvidere North Sectional: DeKalb finished 13th in the Large Division and Sycamore took 15th in Medium at the sectional, with neither team advancing to next week’s state meet.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ball State 87, Northern Illinois 69: At DeKalb, David Coit scored 20 points, and Kaleb Thornton had 18 as the Huskies (8-14, 4-5) fell to the Cardinals (15-7, 6-3) in their Mid-American Conference game on Saturday, ending NIU’s three-game MAC winning streak.
Anthony Crump added 12 points, going 8 of 10 from the free-throw line, and a team-high seven rebounds.
“We are disappointed,” Huskies coach Rashon Burno said. “I thought the first eight minutes of the game wasn’t our style of play, with regards to attention to details. I didn’t think we had the physical toughness that it would take to win the game early. Going into the game we talked about needing to exert a lot of energy in regard to keeping [Ball State] off the glass, because I felt that would be one of the areas they would try to exploit, and they did.”
Ball State outrebounded the Huskies 43-29 in the contest.
Jarron Coleman led the way for Ball State with 20 points, Demarius Jacobs finished with 16, and Mickey Pearson added 10 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bowling Green 68, Northern Illinois 50: At DeKalb, Laura Nickel and Sidney McCrea each scored nine points to lead the Huskies (19-0, 2-6) in their Mid-American Conference loss to the Falcons (18-2, 7-1) on Saturday.
Nickel had a career-high five assists and tied her career-high with six rebounds. Emily Meinert added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for NIU.
The Falcons broke the game open early with a 15-0 run and maintained control from there.
“We have to match our effort with execution,” Huskies coach Lisa Carlsen said. “We left too many points on the board, not just at the 3-point line but also at the rim. We didn’t play with the poise needed, especially on the offensive end in the first quarter.”