Boys basketball: DeKalb looking to stack wins together when taking on rival Sycamore

A win over a rival is great, but the DeKalb boys basketball team also is looking for any kind of a winning streak as the Barbs take on Sycamore on Friday at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center.
“Our coach told us we should start going on a streak. We haven’t had a winning streak in a minute,” DeKalb guard Darrell Island said. “It was good to get this win [Tuesday at Kaneland] before playing a big game, get a feel for playing fast, how we usually do.”
The Barbs (17-7) haven’t won three straight since late December. Since a loss last week against Metea Valley, the Barbs have knocked off Auburn and Kaneland.
A win over the Spartans will give the Barbs a three-game winning steak and some momentum as the regular season winds down, DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said.
“We beat a good team [Tuesday]. We beat a really good team on Saturday in Auburn,” Reynolds said. “We had a choppy half in Metea, but other than that we’ve played really well. We want to continue to stack good play on top of each other.”
The Barbs have gotten strong guard play this season out of Island and Sean Reynolds, while freshman Davon Grant has emerged as an efficient scorer in the post.
Sycamore’s Lucas Winburn said the Spartans’ focus is on Reynolds and Island.
“We’ve got to keep an eye on their shooters,” Winburn said. “They have two pretty good shooters, and they can both handle the ball. We always have to know where they are on the court and not let them get open.”
First-year Sycamore coach Ethan Franklin said Sycamore (8-15) will try some things to slow down the Barbs’ backcourt duo.
“Those dudes are really good,” Franklin said. “We have some stuff we’re going to try to do to them and play physical while staying within our principles. And I’m very close to those two outside of this. Sean’s like a little brother, and I’ve known Darrell for a long time, too. They’re really good players, they’re really good kids, and we’re just excited to compete with them.”
Franklin, who coached at Genoa-Kingston before coming to Sycamore, is no stranger to the challenge cup. He played for DeKalb in the 2008 and 2009 editions of the game.
He said he’s locked in for Sycamore right now, but added that it’s a little strange going against a DeKalb staff filled with people he considers friends, including assistants Julian McElroy and Chris Davenport.
“The weird part for me is how close I am with the staff,” Franklin said. “Juju is probably my best friend, one of my brothers. And coach Davenport was one of my coaches, and coach Reynolds I think extremely highly of, and I feel like we’ve become friends the last couple years. That’s honestly the weirdest part for me. As far as the game goes, I’m all Sycamore.”
The Barbs won last year’s game 47-30. Sycamore won the 2021 contest on its home floor in a game moved from the Convocation Center because of coronavirus restrictions.
Not only did that win, the season finale for both teams in a season with no state series, snap a 10-game winning streak for the Barbs in the series, but it ended DeKalb’s quest for a perfect season.
“I remember going to the Convo games when I was younger and wanting to play and win that game,” Winburn said. “I’ve been looking forward to it since last season when we lost that game. I’m really looking forward to Friday. I can’t wait.”
The Spartans have lost four straight heading into the game. Island said as long as the Barbs don’t try to do too much they should end up on that winning streak they’re aiming for.
“We’ve got to play fast, and don’t try to make the famous play,” Island said. “We have to not be lackadaisical on defense and play together. As long as we come into the game strong together we’re straight.”