Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

David Coit scored 32 points Tuesday to lead NIU to an 86-76 Mid-American Conference men’s basketball victory over Kent State in DeKalb.
It was the first MAC loss for the Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1 MAC). The Huskies (8-12, 4-3) snapped Kent State’s 10-game winning streak, which was the 10th longest in the country.
Darweshi Hunter put up 14, and Kaleb Thornton scored 13 to go with 11 assists. Havin Ibarguen chipped in 12 and a game-high 11 boards, while Zarique Nutter scored 11.
Four straight points from Kent State put the flashes in front by one, 70-69, with 3:37 to play before the Huskies scored five straight on an alley-oop from Thornton to Ibarguen and a 3-pointer from Coit off a feed from Thornton.
Thornton’s 13 points and 11 assists marked NIU’s first points-assists double-double since Jan. 13, 2010, when Mike DiNunno had 21 points and 10 assists against Western Michigan.
“I’m excited for our guys. They needed it. We needed it as a program to continue moving this thing in the right direction,” coach Rashon Burno said. “I thought my guys showed a lot of toughness. We understood that this was one of the top mid-major teams in college basketball.”
Girls basketball
Kaneland 50, Plano 20: At Plano, the Knights picked up a nonconference victory.
Kendra Brown led all scorers with 29 points, and Lexi Schueler scored nine.
Sycamore 61, Morris 22: At Sycamore, Evyn Carrier had 20 points, and the hosts earned a nonconference victory.
Lexi Carlson put up 13, and Monroe McGhee added seven.
Winnebago 60, Genoa-Kingston 37: At Winnebago, the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Ally Poegel led with 12 points, Lizzy Davis added nine, and Bryce Boylen and Cortlyn Tetzloff each scored four.
Girls bowling
Rochelle 8, Kaneland 2: At Rochelle, Preslee Sutherland bowled a 559 series, but the Knights fell in nonconference action.
Kymora-T Simmons bowled a 444, and Winnie Phillips bowled a career-high game of 192.