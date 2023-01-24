Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, January 23

After trading the lead on numerous occasions late in the game, Genoa-Kingston sealed the nonconference victory in the final minute of the game in a boys basketball victory over Somonauk, 57-53.
Josh Bunting led the scoring with 20 points and knocked down three of four free throws in the final minute to seal the victory. Nate Kleba also scored 19.
Dixon 61, Sycamore 49: At Sycamore, Carter York led the scoring with 21 points but the hosts fell in nonconference action.
Teague Hallahan scored 10 points and Jaxon Tierney added five.