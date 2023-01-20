Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, January 19

In the last two minutes of the game, Martin Ledbetter hit a game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to lead the Hinckley-Big Rock Royals to a nonconference boys basketball victory over Harvest Christian, 44-42.
Ben Hintzsche had 17 points, five of which were 3-pointers, and Martin Ledbetter had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Royals (18-5) against Harvest Christian (17-5).
Girls basketball
Indian Creek 30, Hiawatha 27 (OT): At Hinckley, the Timberwolves battled until the end to earn a Little 10 Tournament victory and will play in the consolation finals tomorrow at 5 p.m. at H-BR.
Isabella Turner led the scoring with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Genoa-Kingston 54, Sandwich 46: At Genoa, Cortlyn Tetzloff scored nine of her 16 points in the first quarter during a nonconference victory.
Ally Poegel also tallied 16, while Bryce Boylen had 12 and Emily Trzynka added eight.
Serena 56, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: At Hinckley, the Royals fell during Final Four Little 10 Tournament action.
Boys wrestling
Sycamore 54, Ottawa 25: At Sycamore, the hosts picked up an Interstate Eight Conference victory.
Tyler Lockhart, Gus Cambier, Zack Crawford, Cooper Bode and Lincoln Cooley each had wins for the Spartans.
Ottawa Township 43, Kaneland 42: At Ottawa, the Knights fell short during an Interstate Eight Conference match-up.
Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Christian Duffing, Apollo Gochis, Vince Ariola and Max Pietak each had record wins.
Boys swimming
Neuqua Valley 106, DeKalb-Sycamore 60: At DeKalb, the hosts battled but fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Jacob Cramer took first in the 50 Free (21.80) and first in the 100 Free (49.45), Noah Johnson finished first in the 100 Breast (1:03:33) and Max Palacios finished first in the 100 Fly (55:96).
Men’s basketball
Kishwaukee College 83, Black Hawk 68: At Malta, Donavyn Sayles had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Kougars to an Arrowhead Conference victory.
Cam Russell with what I believe the kids call a slam dunk in Kish's win https://t.co/GMEdkgp1Fa— Edward Carifio (@DDCEddieCarifio) January 20, 2023
Brennen McNally (Indian Creek) scored 18 points and Cam Russell (Indian Creek) had 13 points and 12 rebounds, with Russell adding a slam dunk for emphasis in the win.