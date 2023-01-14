Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, January 13, 2023

They packed them in Friday night at Hinckley-Big Rock, and Royals sophomore Martin Ledbetter packed the scorebook.
Ledbetter scored 20 points and hauled in 15 rebounds to lead the Royals to a 69-45 win over Earlville in a Little Ten Conference contest on Pack the Place night. Ben Hintzsche added 19 points and six boards, and Tyler Smith added 11 points, including three 3-pointers for H-BR (15-5, 6-0 LTC).
Sycamore 67, Rochelle 39: At Sycamore, Jaxon Tierney came off the bench and led the Spartans to the Interstate 8 Conference victory with a team-best 20 points. Lucas Winburn added 14 points, and Burke Gautcher did a little bit of everything for the Spartans (8-11, 3-5), scoring nine points, blocking four shots and swiping five steals.
Somonauk 69, Indian Creek 51: At Shabbona, Logan Schrader posted 12 points and Jeffrey Probst 10 for the Timberwolves (4-14, 1-5) in their LTC loss.
Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 49: At Byron, the Cogs (7-12, 1-2) dropped their Big Northern Conference road contest to the Tigers.
Girls Basketball
Sycamore 39, Sandwich 8: At Sycamore, Evyn Carrier scored 14 points, and Monroe McGhee added 10 for the Spartans (11-10, 9-1) in their Interstate 8 victory.