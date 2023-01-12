Men’s basketball: Indian Creek grads Cam Russell, Brennen NcNally still putting up big numbers together at Kishwaukee

MALTA – Three years together at Indian Creek. A year at Waubonsee Community College. And now, potentially, a swan song at Kishwaukee College.

Cam Russell and Brennen McNally have been playing together for a while, although this year may be the last for both sophomores. And although the Kougars (3-12) have been struggling, the duo is leading the team in points, assists and rebounds per game.

McNally said he’s not sure what happens after the season ends and is trying to make the most of it on the court. He’s averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists – all second on the team behind Russell.

“It definitely has affected my playing style,” McNally said. “I try to leave it all out there every game just in case it’s the end for me.”

Both McNally and Russell played last year for Waubonsee, making the NJCAA Division II Region 4 tournament. Before that, they played for Indian Creek together since McNally came in when Paw Paw consolidated its athletic programs with the IC district.

In 2020, the two were starters on a 35-1 Indian Creek team that reached a Class 1A supersectional, its only loss of the season a win away from state. As it turns out, their season would have ended anyway as the state tourney was canceled because of the start of COVID-19 restrictions.

There was no postseason in the abridged 2021 season, so the Timberwolves did not have a chance to match their 2020 postseason success. Still, the team went 17-4 in their final high school season.

Kishwaukee coach Joe Conroy, in his second year with the Kougars, said that much winning helps the program, even if it hasn’t shown up in the win-loss record this year.

“They have great habits, and that comes from their high school experience, playing for coach [Joe] Piekarz at Indian Creek,” Conroy said. “They won a lot of basketball games and really took advantage of what was put in front of them. What we tell everyone we recruit is we’re giving you an opportunity to grow and become the best version of yourself. Well, when they come from those kinds of programs, they already have an idea of what that is and continue to strive and reach for what we offer.”

Conroy, a former Kaneland head coach, coached Russell’s travel team. Eric Schrader, an assistant on the IC basketball team who also coached Russell in soccer, is an assistant for Conroy.

Given his familiarity with so much of the program, the chance to transfer was an intriguing one for Russell.

“Joe was my travel ball head coach, and of course Eric Schrader coached me at Indian Creek for soccer and basketball,” Russell said. “So I’ve had a great connection with those two and even the other assistant volunteers have helped with travel ball and I’m pretty connected with them.”

The transfer from Waubonsee wasn’t as smooth as the duo hoped. A couple of key players they were both looking forward to teaming with ended up having to take redshirts this year.

But on the court, the duo has gotten right back into old habits.

“I like playing with Cam, and he’s coming here, so I figured, if Cam’s coming here, I should go with him,” McNally said. “It wasn’t really awkward at the beginning of the season because we all already knew each other and had a bond, and we started off playing right away.”

Russell is averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Conroy said Russell and McNally bring flexibility to the team, being able to play multiple positions.

And both are excellent leaders, he said.

“The winning they did last year, the winning they did in high school has transcended into helping us establish our culture,” Conroy said. “Our record doesn’t show it, but with each passing day we have players like Brennen and Cameron in the program and others who are helping establish a culture of a commitment to excellence.”

Like McNally, Russell isn’t sure what next season will bring. He said he may go to NIU to pursue a degree in education, or he may continue his career at a small local college.

With the season at its halfway point, Russell said, like McNally, he’s playing like it’s his final go-around on the court.

“It’s starting to sink in as the season winds down,” Russell said. “I’m going to keep fighting and see what happens here these last couple months and go from there.”