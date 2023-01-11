Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, January 10

Despite three of their biggest players fouling out, the Northern Illinois men’s basketball team picked up its first Mid-American Conference win with a 73-54 victory over Central Michigan in DeKalb.
David Coit led the Huskies (5-11, 1-2 MAC) in scoring with 23 points. Zarique Nutter had 22 points and six rebounds, and Kaleb Thornton added 16 points and five rebounds. One of Thornton’s baskets came on a left-handed layup while holding a shoe that he lost moments earlier in his right hand.
Brian Taylor led the Chippewas (6-10, 1-2) in scoring with 15 points, and Markus Harding added 11.
Boys basketball
Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Hiawatha 21: At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche led the Royals with 14 points during a nonconference victory.
Neuqua Valley 52, DeKalb 45: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Harvest Christian 70, Genoa-Kingston 53: At Elgin, Josh Bunting had 17 points, but the Cogs lost in nonconference action.
Hayden Hodgson added eight.
Girls basketball
Genoa-Kingston 47, Harvest Christian 19: At Elgin, the Cogs built a 19-5 advantage after one quarter and maintained the lead during a nonconference victory.
Ally Poegel led all scores with 16 points, and Emily Trzynka added 10.
Kaneland 38, Morris 29: At Morris, Kailey Plank scored 11 points to lead the Knights during Interstate 8 Conference action.
Brigid Gannon had nine points, and Lexi Schueler added seven.
Sycamore 62, Plano 39: At Sycamore, Lexi Carlsen had 16 points to help the Spartans pick up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Sophia Klacik scored 12, and Monroe McGhee added nine.
Boys bowling
Interstate 8 Tournament: At Mardi Gras Lanes, Sycamore finished in second place with a total pinfall of 6,833.
Kaneland finished in fourth place with a score of 6,132, with a team-high score of 1,130 pins in the first game.