January 10, 2023
Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, January 10

NIU men’s basketball team defeats Central Michigan for first MAC win

By Shaw Local News Network

Despite three of their biggest players fouling out, the Northern Illinois men’s basketball team picked up its first Mid-American Conference win with a 73-54 victory over Central Michigan in DeKalb.

David Coit led the Huskies (5-11, 1-2 MAC) in scoring with 23 points. Zarique Nutter had 22 points and six rebounds, and Kaleb Thornton added 16 points and five rebounds. One of Thornton’s baskets came on a left-handed layup while holding a shoe that he lost moments earlier in his right hand.

Brian Taylor led the Chippewas (6-10, 1-2) in scoring with 15 points, and Markus Harding added 11.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Hiawatha 21: At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche led the Royals with 14 points during a nonconference victory.

Neuqua Valley 52, DeKalb 45: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.

Harvest Christian 70, Genoa-Kingston 53: At Elgin, Josh Bunting had 17 points, but the Cogs lost in nonconference action.

Hayden Hodgson added eight.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 47, Harvest Christian 19: At Elgin, the Cogs built a 19-5 advantage after one quarter and maintained the lead during a nonconference victory.

Ally Poegel led all scores with 16 points, and Emily Trzynka added 10.

Kaneland 38, Morris 29: At Morris, Kailey Plank scored 11 points to lead the Knights during Interstate 8 Conference action.

Brigid Gannon had nine points, and Lexi Schueler added seven.

Sycamore 62, Plano 39: At Sycamore, Lexi Carlsen had 16 points to help the Spartans pick up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Sophia Klacik scored 12, and Monroe McGhee added nine.

Boys bowling

Interstate 8 Tournament: At Mardi Gras Lanes, Sycamore finished in second place with a total pinfall of 6,833.

Kaneland finished in fourth place with a score of 6,132, with a team-high score of 1,130 pins in the first game.

