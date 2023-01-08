Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Jan. 7

The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team rallied from 17 points down heading into the fourth quarter to defeat the Toledo Rockets 67-66 Saturday afternoon at the NIU Convocation Center.
“Today was a big win for us,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen after Saturday’s victory, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “We just beat a great basketball team and I think it really can propel us, from a confidence standpoint, to hopefully getting back to playing Huskie basketball.”
The 17-point comeback was NIU’s largest since coming back from 20 points down in the first quarter of a 79-78 win at Bowling Green on Feb. 3, 2021. Seniors A’Jah Davis and Chelby Koker led the charge in the final quarter, combining for 23 of the 31 Huskie points.
“I knew what my team needed, and that was to come in and be effective in the fourth,” said Davis, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “I was trying to do my job to the best of my ability and me and Chelby are very good playing off each other.
NIU (9-4, 1-1 MAC) trailed Toledo 53-36 heading into the final quarter. The Huskies cut the deficit to six in the first 3:16 of the quarter as Davis and Koker combined to go on an 11-0 run.
Toledo (10-3, 1-1 MAC) led 66-64 with 22 seconds left. On NIU’s next possession, Davis had three shots at tying the game and finally converted the third to tie it at 66 with 10 seconds left. Toledo called timeout to advance the ball but turned it over as Sidney McCrea stole the inbounds pass from Justina King, giving NIU the ball with 7.2 seconds left.
The Huskies got the ball down low to Davis, who was fouled on a layup with 1.4 seconds remaining. Davis made the first free throw to make the score 67-66 but missed the second. Toledo got the rebound but could not get a desperation heave off as the Huskies completed the comeback and halted the Rockets’ seven-game winning streak, as well as their 14-game road winning streak.
“This game was huge for us,” Koker said. “But in terms of the MAC, anyone can win on any day. We’re definitely not going to get too high on this game because come Wednesday it’s another battle.”
Men’s basketball
Buffalo 80, NIU 62: At Buffalo, the Bulls jumped out to a quick start, taking an 11-point lead five minutes into the contest
David Coit led the way for the Huskies with 16 points, while Harvin Ibarguen had a career-high 13 points and a career-best seven rebounds.
“We were inefficient offensively,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “If you look at the first half, we shot 33 percent from the field and from three, and the other thing we had was nine free throw attempts and only made three. I don’t think we did a good job of getting great shots, but the shots we did have were in the paint. We missed a lot of easy shots, a lot of bunnies, a lot of floaters.”
Boys wrestling
Amboy tournament: Julian Torres took second place to lead five G-K wrestlers on the medal stand as the Cogs took eighth.
Shayden McNew and Xander Gleissner each took third, with Nathan Dutton and Azuriah Albert each taking fourth. Joan Moreno was sixth.
Girls basketball
Sycamore 58, La Salle-Peru 54: At Sycamore, the Spartans moved into first place in the Interstate 8 Conference with the win.
Lexi Carlsen led the Spartans (9-10, 5-1) with 20 points, six rebounds, four steals and five assists. Monroe McGree added 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Sophie Klacik had 13 points.
Ottawa 59, Kaneland 48: At Maple Park, Kailey Plank scored 14 to lead the Knights.
Kendra Brown added 14 and Lexi Schueler 11 for Kaneland (8-9, 4-2).