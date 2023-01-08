Boys wrestling: Zack Crawford named Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning Sycamore Invitational

SYCAMORE — Last year, a 5-1 loss in the championship kept Sycamore’s Zack Crawford from his goal of winning the Sycamore Invitational.
This year, the 160-pounder not only won his weight class but was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler after coming away with a first-period pin in the title match Saturday.
Sycamore was eighth with 359 points while Kaneland took 18th with 252.5 points.
“Last year left a sour taste in my mouth, coming up short and taking second to a great wrestler,” Crawford said. “This year, I knew I needed to close it out and do it my way. Getting that pin in the finals match was a great feeling.”
Lincoln Cooley took second for the Spartans, while Gus Cambier was third and Gable Carrick was fifth.
Coach Randy Culton said Carrick is wrestling well, and like Crawford, Cooley was on a mission for a title. But he fell 1-0 to Rockford East’s Lee Smith, who pinned him last year for the win. Culton said that loss will propel him into the state series and was part of a fantastic day for the Spartans.
“We left some points on the table but overall we worked very hard,” Culton said. “It’s basically what I expected.”
Crawford pinned Patrick Downing, of Glenbrook South, in a rematch of a battle last month, a one-point win for Crawford.
“I came out flat, but this time I came in no fear, all confidence,” Crawford said. “I knew if I wrestled the way I wrestle, I was going to get it done. I executed that to the best of my ability. Came out there, realized I’m going to win this match no matter what it takes, and got it done.”
Crawford finished with pins in all four of his matches with three of those coming in the first period.
“It’s fantastic,” Culton said. “Being a senior, he really wanted this tournament championship. He’s been wrestling hard all week in practice. We had a dual on Thursday, we had a dual on Friday. He came out strong in those and took care of business. I’m very proud of him.”
Tyler Lockhart (sixth at 113) also medaled for the Spartans.
For the Knights, Kamron Scholl led the way with a fourth-place finish at 120.
“He’s got the potential to make it downstate and he has the potential to place downstate,” Kaneland coach Kenneth Paoli said. “He just has to wrestle his best. I think he’d want to finish a little higher today but it’s tough competition.”
Alex Gochis (fifth at 120), Caden Grabowski (fifth at 132), Max Pietak (seventh at 195) and Jacob Nonnemacher (eighth at 285) medaled for Kaneland as well
“I think we did alright,” Paoli said. “There’s a lot of things we can still work on, but we knew it was going to be a tough competition coming in. We had a good amount of placers still but we’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got some tough duals coming up the next couple weeks.”
