Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, January 6

At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter led the Hinckley-Big Rock Royals with 29 points and 10 rebounds to a Little Ten Conference boys basketball victory over Somonauk, 77-59.
Max Hintzsche scored 11 points and Landon Roop had six points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
DeKalb 54, Naperville Central 46: At DeKalb, the Barbs battled and never trailed during a DuPage Valley Conference victory.
Girls basketball
Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Morris 39: At Morris, Kylee Hellebrand scored 16 points during a nonconference victory.
Devin Werner added 11.
Boys wrestling
Kaneland 54, Waubonsie Valley 18: At Waubonsie, the Knights picked up a nonconference dual meet victory.
Alex Gochis, Kamron Scholl, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Christian Duffing, Alex Gochis, Cole Olsen, Nolan Hosking, Max Pietak, Nate Diaz and Jacob Nonnemacher each picked up wins.
Sycamore 54, Plano 22: At Sycamore, the Spartans won in Interstate Eight Conference action.
Michael Olson, Tyler Lockhart, Jonathon Buckheister, Gus Cambier, Zack Crawford, Cooper Bode, Jaden Cochran and Lincoln Cooley each picked up wins.
Boys bowling
DeKalb 3158, Ottawa Township 2843: At Ottawa, the Barbs were led by Vojtech Cisar rolling a 640 series during a DuPage Valley conference victory.
Cisar scored a 224, 212 and 204, respectively. Michael Sciabaras finished with a 588 series with high games of 231 and 191.