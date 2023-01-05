Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, January 4

At Mount Pleasant, the Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team suffered a 79-62 loss to Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams at McGuirk Arena.
Senior forward Davis led NIU with 17 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. Chelby Koker added 15 points and three 3-pointers.
“They were just a step quicker than we were,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said following Wednesday night’s game. “Every MAC game has a life of its own, so it’s on to our MAC home opener Saturday.”
Girls basketball
Marengo 39, Genoa-Kingston 29: At Genoa, the score was tied at half, but foul trouble for the Cogs allowed Marengo to pull away during Big Northern conference action.
Bryce Boylen led with 14 points, and Ally Poegel added 11.
La Salle-Peru 44, Kaneland 24: At La Salle, the Knights battled but fell during Interstate 8 Conference action.
Boys bowling
Rochelle Township 10, Kaneland 0: At Rochelle, Nick Casey finished with 487 pins, but the Knights fell in nonconference action.