Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

After losing their first two games at the Plano Christmas Classic, the Hinckley-Big Rock boys basketball team won its final two games, topping Mendota 64-48 for 13th place on Friday.
Martin Ledbetter paced H-BR (12-5) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Austin Albus followed closely with 14 points, Max Hintzsche had 11 points and four assists, and Ben Hintzsche had eight points and eight rebounds.
Ledbetter finished the tournament with at least nine rebounds in every game and two double-doubles, averaging 19 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Ben Hintzsche averaged 13.5 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Kaneland 48: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Knights fell to Peoria Notre Dame in the third-place game. Grant Gevon led Kaneland with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, and Troyer Carlson hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.
Girls basketball
Evanston 64, Sycamore 46: At the Morton College Christmas Tournament in Cicero, Monroe McGhee posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the Spartans fell in the consolation championship.
Evyn Carrier added 10 points, and Lexi Carlsen had nine points and four assists.
Boys wrestling
Kaneland 43, Neuqua Valley 30: At Kaneland, Kamron Scholl, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Apollo Gochis, Nolan Hosking, Max Pietak, Nate Diaz and Jacob Nonnemacher recorded wins for the Knights in their 10th dual win of the season.
Kaneland 48, Oswego East 27: At Kaneland, Scholl, Grabowski, Rogers, Jack Gruber, Gochis, Hosking, Max Pietak, Diaz and Nonnemacher earned wins for the Knights.