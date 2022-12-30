Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

The Sycamore girls basketball team picked up another win at the Morton College Christmas Tournament on Thursday, knocking off Marist 45-37.
Evyn Carrier had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the win, while Monroe McGhee added 17 points and six rebounds.
The Spartans (7-9) play for the consolation title against Evanston on Friday.
Boys basketball
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Royals outscored Newark 20-9 in the fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the tournament.
Martin Ledbetter racked up 19 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for H-BR. Teammate Max Hintzsche matched Ledbetter with a game-high 19 points, and Ben Hintzsche added 10 points.
The Royals play Mendota for 13th place at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Flanagan-Cornell 54, Indian Creek 40: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament in Ottawa, Jeff Probst led the Timberwolves with 13 points in their loss.
Boys wrestling
Kaneland 42, Highland Park 28: At Maple Park, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Jack Gruber, Nolan Hosking, Nate Diaz and Jacob Nonnemacher earned wins for the Knights in a victory over Highland Park.
Kaneland 39, Crystal Lake South 36: At Maple Park, Scholl, Gochis, Grabowski, Gruber, Cole Olsen, Max Pietak, and Garrett Herst recorded wins for the Knights in a close dual with the Gators.