December 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Sycamore girls basketball tops Marist, will play for Morton College tourney consolation title

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sycamore girls basketball team picked up another win at the Morton College Christmas Tournament on Thursday, knocking off Marist 45-37.

Evyn Carrier had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the win, while Monroe McGhee added 17 points and six rebounds.

The Spartans (7-9) play for the consolation title against Evanston on Friday.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Royals outscored Newark 20-9 in the fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Martin Ledbetter racked up 19 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for H-BR. Teammate Max Hintzsche matched Ledbetter with a game-high 19 points, and Ben Hintzsche added 10 points.

The Royals play Mendota for 13th place at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Flanagan-Cornell 54, Indian Creek 40: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament in Ottawa, Jeff Probst led the Timberwolves with 13 points in their loss.

Boys wrestling

Kaneland 42, Highland Park 28: At Maple Park, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Jack Gruber, Nolan Hosking, Nate Diaz and Jacob Nonnemacher earned wins for the Knights in a victory over Highland Park.

Kaneland 39, Crystal Lake South 36: At Maple Park, Scholl, Gochis, Grabowski, Gruber, Cole Olsen, Max Pietak, and Garrett Herst recorded wins for the Knights in a close dual with the Gators.

