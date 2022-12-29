Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

The Sycamore girls basketball team earned a 50-41 win over Mother McAuley, which entered with a 9-2 record, on Wednesday at the Morton College Christmas Tournament in Cicero.
Evyn Carrier posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (6-9). Lexi Carlsen supplied 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Monroe McGhee had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the consolation-bracket win.
Kaneland 61, Lemont 48: At the Oswego Holiday Shootout, Kendra Brown scored 26 points to lead the Knights (8-7) to the victory. Kailey Plank added 14 points, and Schueler scored 8.
Boys basketball
Freeport 72, Sycamore 58: At the E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament in Marengo, the Spartans suffered the loss in the ninth-place game.
Lucas Winburn led the way for Sycamore with 24 points. Aidan Wyzard added 13, and Carter York had 10 points.
Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament in Ottawa, three Timberwolves scored in double digits to earn the win. Jeff Probst led the way with 22 points, Landon Schrader followed closely with 19, and Sam Genslinger added 10.
Indian Creek will play Flanagan-Cornell for 13th place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Royals led 22-17 after one quarter, but Coal City took control in the second quarter, allowing only six points to enter halftime ahead 38-33.
Martin Ledbetter led H-BR with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Ben Hintzsche added 21 points in a consolation quarterfinals loss. The Royals play Newark at 9 a.m. Thursday.