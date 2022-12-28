Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Evyn Carrier reached 1,000 career points, but the Sycamore girls basketball team lost 55-46 to Hersey on Tuesday at the Morton Tournament.
Carrier had 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Lexi Carlsen added 11 points, two steals and a block, while Monro McGhee had 10 points. Mallory Armstrong chipped in nine rebounds.
The Spartans play Mother McAuley at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Hinckley-Big Rock 55, Earlville 24: At the Earlville Christmas Classic, Kylee Hellebrand scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Royals to victory.
Joliet Central 42, Kaneland 31: At Oswego, Kendra Brown had 11 points, but the Knights fell in Oswego Holiday Shootout action.
Oswego 52, Kaneland 49: At Oswego, Kailey Plank scored 16 and Kendra Brown 11 in the loss.
Boys basketball
Kaneland 71, Mendota 41: At Plano, the Knights (12-1) got 23 points from Gevon Grant in the win.
Troyer Carlson added 12, and Johnny Spallasso scored 11.
Sycamore 52, Genoa-Kingston 31: At Marengo, Hayden Hodgson had 10 points, but the Cogs fell in E.C. Nichols Holiday Tournament action.
Nate Skarzynski and Josh Bunting each added four to the scoring.
St. Bede 86, Indian Creek 50: At Ottawa, Jeffrey Probst scored 19 in the loss at the Marquette Christmas Tournament.
E.C. Nichols Tournament: Sycamore picked up a pair of wins, beating Genoa-Kingston 52-31 and Wauconda 57-54.
Against the Cogs, Carter York led the way with 16, Aidan Wyzard added 11 and Burke Gautcher 10. Wyzard had a team-best 12 against Wauconda, with Lucas Winburn adding 11.
Genoa-Kingston lost its second game of the day 63-42 to Woodstock North.
Streator 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 51: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Ben Hintzsche and Martin Ledbetter combined to score 30 points, but the Royals fell in tournament action to the Bulldogs.
Tyler Smith added seven to the HBR scoring.
Boys Swimming
Boylan Invite: At Rockford, DeKalb finished in second place with 206 points in a five-team meet.
Jacob Gramer won all four of his events in the Junior Class, Noah Johnson won the 100 breaststroke overall, and Max Palacios and Kevin Sullivan finished fourth in the Junior and Freshman classes, respectively.