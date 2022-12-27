Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Kylee Hellebrand provided 15 points and Devin Werner posted a double-double Monday as Hinckley-Big Rock girls basketball picked up a 53-37 win over Flanagan-Cornell at the Earlville Christmas Tournament.
Werner filled up the stat sheet with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Anna Herrmann added 10 points for the Royals, who will play Earlville in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31: At Ottawa, the Timberwolves dropped their first game the Marquette Holiday Tournament. Jeff Probst led Indian Creek with eight points. Landon Schrader added six points, and Logan Schrader had five.