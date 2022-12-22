Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

A last second bucket did in Sycamore 48-47 in a nonconference contest Wednesday night. The defeat didnt stop Evyn Carrier from edging closer to history for the Spartans. Her 17-point effort moved her to within seven points of 1,000 for her career. Lexi Carlsen had 19 to lead all scorers for Sycamore (5-9).
Boys Basketball
Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 27: At Hinckley, balanced scoring led the Royals to the nonconference win as they improved to 10-4. Martin Ledbetter scored 14 points and brought in nine boards for HBR.
Girls Basketball
Hinckley-Big Rock 62, Ashton-Franklin Center 42: At Hinckley, Devin Werner led the Royals to the victory scoring 17 points in the nonconference contest. Anna Herrmann added 15 points including five, three-pointers, and Sami Carlino tossed in 13 for HBR (8-6).