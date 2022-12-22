Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, December 22

Lucas Winburn poured in 18 but the Sycamore boys basketball team fell to Rockford Christian 64-57 on Thursday at the EC Nichols tournament in Marengo.
Burke Gautcher added 17 and Carter York had nine for the Spartans, who will face Genoa-Kingston when the tournament resumes with two games on Tuesday.
Harvest Christian 50, Genoa-Kingston 46: At Marengo, the Cogs were up 10 after three but fell.
Hayden Hodgson scored 12 and Josh Bunting added 10.
Boys wrestling
Kaneland 60, Genoa-Kingston 14: Kamron School Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Max Woodward, Christian Duffing, Apollo Gochis, Max Pietak, J.R. Warfel and Nate Lapitan picked up wins for Kaneland.
Julian Torres picked up two wins for the Cogs in the jamboree-style meet, while Joan Moreno, Nathan Dutton and Xander Gleissner won for G-K.