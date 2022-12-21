Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Lucas Windburn had 12 points to lead Sycamore boys basketball to a 39-36 win over host Morris on Tuesday in Interstate 8 action.
Carter York had seven points and Jaxon Tierney added six for the Spartans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crystal Lake Central 38, DeKalb 33: At Richmond, the Barbs fell short during Northern Illinois Holiday Classic tournament action.
The Barbs finished pool play 2-1 and advanced to the championship bracket despite the loss. They will play Prairie Ridge in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday in McHenry.
BOYS WRESTLING
Kaneland 45, Seneca 36: At Lisle, the Knights battled to pick up a nonconference dual victory.
Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Christian Duffing, Apollo Gochis, Nolan Hosking and JR Warfel each had a win.
Kaneland 48, Lisle 27: At Lisle, the Knights picked up another nonconference dual win, this time against the host Lions.
Brooklyn Sheaffer, Scholl, Alex Gochis, Grabowski, Duffing, Apollo Gochis, Cole Olsen, Hosking, and Max Peitak picked up wins.