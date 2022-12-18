Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, December 17, 2022

Zack Crawford won the 160-pound weight class on Saturday at the Glenbrook South Invitational.
Gus Cambier was third at 152 pounds, while Cooper Bode was fourth at 170. Gable Carrick was also fourth at 195, and Taylor Lockhart was fifth at 113.
Kaneland third at Stillman Valley: At Sillman Valley, Kamron Scholl won a title at 120 pounds as the Knights finished third overall.
Max Pietak (195) and Nate Diaz (220) were second for Kaneland, and Caden Grabowski was third at 132.
For Genoa-Kingston, Julian Torres lost the title bout at 182 pounds in overtime, taking second.
Girls basketball
Kaneland 55, Metea Valley 43: At Maple Park, Kendra Brown put up 17 to lead the Knights.
Kailey Plank added 12 and Lexi Schueler 11 for the Knights (7-5).
Genoa-Kingston 54, Rochelle 50 (OT): At Genoa, Ally Poegel hit a 3-pointer to tie things up in regulation and erase an 11-point Hubs lead as G-K (8-6) prevailed in overtime.
Poegel led the Cogs with 22. Emily Trzynka and Bryce Boylen each had 12.
Women’s basketball
SIUE 62, NIU 60: At DeKalb, the Huskies’ eight-game win streak came to an end in a loss to the Cougars (1-8).
“We had opportunities to extend the lead and we weren’t able to do that,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen following Saturday’s game. “It came down to the last few possessions, but we’re going to look at the middle of this game and probably be more disappointed there than anything. Credit to SIUE, they were the tougher team for 40 minutes.”
The Huskies (8-2) led throughout and were up 53-38 late in the third. The Cougars’ first lead came with 2:57 left, going up 57-55, and it grew to four. Tara Stauffacher stole an inbounds pass and connected for a layup and a 60-60 tie with 5.6 seconds left. SIUE answered with a bucket to regain the lead; the Huskies had a chance to tie, but Janae Poisson’s layup rolled out at the buzzer.
Chelby Koker led the Huskies in scoring for the third consecutive game with 18 points, adding five steals. A’Jah Davis had a double-double for the sixth straight game with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Huskies haven’t won nine straight since 1971.
Boys basketball
Kaneland 88, Johnsburg 71: At Kaneland, Parker Violett scored 18 points to lead the Knights (10-1).
Gevon Grant and Troyer Carlson had 17 each, Johnny Spallasso scored 11, and Freddy Hassan added 10 for the Knights, who host Plano on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball
VCU 90, NIU 63: VCU opened up an 18-point lead inside the opening six minutes of the contest as the Rams topped the Huskies.
Keshawn Williams finished with a team-high 16 points, while Zarique Nutter added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
“These last two games against Gonzaga and VCU are two tough games,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “But I wanted more effort, I wanted more execution. This is accountability on us as a staff and as a program. Right now, we are not a good ballclub because we can’t seem to execute for long stretches at a time. We have a couple of times, but we have to get better and perform better, especially under the big lights.”