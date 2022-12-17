December 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 16

Sycamore girls basketball tops Winnebago as Lexi Carlsen scores 19

By Shaw Local News Network

Sycamore’s Lexi Carlsen had 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals to lead the Spartans to a 43-28 nonconference win over Winnebago on Friday in Winnebago.

Evyn Carrier added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Mallory Armstrong had seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb 54, Waubonsie Valley 45: At Aurora, the Barbs beat the Warriors in DuPage Valley Conference action.

Ottawa 42, Sycamore 41: At Sycamore, Carter York and Burke Gautcher combined to score 16 points, but the Spartans fell in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Aidan Wyzard tossed in seven points.

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, LaMoille 30: At LaMoille, Martin Ledbetter led the Royals with 15 points in a Little Ten conference victory.

Max Hintzsche had 11 points and Ben Hintzche added nine.

