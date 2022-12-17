Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 16

Sycamore’s Lexi Carlsen had 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals to lead the Spartans to a 43-28 nonconference win over Winnebago on Friday in Winnebago.
Evyn Carrier added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Mallory Armstrong had seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb 54, Waubonsie Valley 45: At Aurora, the Barbs beat the Warriors in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Ottawa 42, Sycamore 41: At Sycamore, Carter York and Burke Gautcher combined to score 16 points, but the Spartans fell in Interstate 8 Conference play.
Aidan Wyzard tossed in seven points.
Hinckley-Big Rock 57, LaMoille 30: At LaMoille, Martin Ledbetter led the Royals with 15 points in a Little Ten conference victory.
Max Hintzsche had 11 points and Ben Hintzche added nine.