Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche and Landon Roop scored 15 points apiece for Hinckley-Big Rock in a 78-57 loss to Pecatonica on Wednesday.
Martin Ledbetter added 14 points for HBR (8-3).
Girls basketball
Woodstock North 55, Genoa-Kingston 30: At Woodstock, Bryce Boylen led the way for the Cogs with 13 points in their nonconference loss. Taylor Rhoads chipped in with six points, and Emily Trzynka added five for G-K (7-6).
Boys wrestling
Kaneland 59, La Salle-Peru 22: At Maple Park, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Max Woodward, Christian Duffing, Nate Harper, Apollo Gochis, Nolan Hosking and Max Pietak were winners for the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference dual meet.
Rochelle 62, Kaneland 4: At Maple Park, the Knights fell in their second match of the quad. Alex Gochis had the lone win for Kaneland.
Genoa-Kingston goes 2-1 in quad meet: At Genoa, the Cogs defeated Winnebago 39-23, Rock Falls 48-36 and fell to Harvard 41-30. Shayden McNew won all three matches at 113 pounds. Nate Dutton did the same at 145, and Brady Brewick had two pins in three wins at 152 for G-K.