Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, December 12, 2022

The NIU men’s basketball team lost 88-67 to No. 15 Gonzaga on Monday in Seattle.
The Huskies (3-7) trailed by six at halftime, but Gonzaga pulled away in the second half.
Drew Timme scored 26 points for the Zags (8-3), who extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 71 games.
Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight between 1987 and 1992 before its streak was halted by UCLA.
Keshawn Williams led the Huskies with 25, and Anthony Crump added 20. Both Crump and Williams had eight rebounds each.
Women’s basketball
NIU 67, Lindenwood 56: At St. Charles, Missouri, Chelby Koker scored 26 as the Huskies won for the eighth straight game.
A’Jah Davis added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (8-1), who return home Saturday against SIU-Edwardsville.
The game was tied for only the first 20 seconds before NIU scored on a bucket by Davis. The lead grew to as much as 18 in the first half and 21 in the second.
“It was a great performance from Chelby tonight,” NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said. “She was really good against a very active defense. We feel great when she has the opportunity, especially in tight situations, to close out games at the free-throw line.”
Girls basketball
DePue 35, Indian Creek 30: At DePue, Bethany Odle scored 13 points to pace the Timberwolves in the loss.
Jayden Ness added nine for IC.
Serena 32, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: At Serena, Sami Carlino scored eight to lead the Royals in the Little Ten Conference loss.
Boys basketball
Lutheran 92: Genoa-Kingston 70: At Rockford, Hayden Hodgson scored 17 in the loss for the Cogs.