Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, December 10, 2022

Evyn Carrier put up 23 points as the Sycamore girls topped Morton, 48-43, on Saturday.
Lexi Carlsen added 11 for the Spartans (3-7).
Boys basketball
United Township 54, DeKalb 48: At DeKalb, the Barbs (5-2) dropped their second straight game, this one to the Panthers (7-1).
Indian Creek 48, Streator 42: At Woodland, Jeff Probst put up 16 points to lead the Timberwolves.
Landon Schrader added 11 for the Timberwolves (3-7).
Boys wrestling
Dubois Classic: At Richmond-Burton, The Cogs were seventh in the 16-team field behind a championship showing from Shayden McNew.
McNew won the title at 113 pounds. Julian Torres was second at 182, Brady Brewick was third at 152 and Nathan Dutton was fifth at 145.