December 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Evyn Carrier put up 23 points as the Sycamore girls topped Morton, 48-43, on Saturday.

Lexi Carlsen added 11 for the Spartans (3-7).

Boys basketball

United Township 54, DeKalb 48: At DeKalb, the Barbs (5-2) dropped their second straight game, this one to the Panthers (7-1).

Indian Creek 48, Streator 42: At Woodland, Jeff Probst put up 16 points to lead the Timberwolves.

Landon Schrader added 11 for the Timberwolves (3-7).

Boys wrestling

Dubois Classic: At Richmond-Burton, The Cogs were seventh in the 16-team field behind a championship showing from Shayden McNew.

McNew won the title at 113 pounds. Julian Torres was second at 182, Brady Brewick was third at 152 and Nathan Dutton was fifth at 145.

PremiumDeKalb PrepsSycamore PrepsGenoa-Kingston PrepsIndian Creek Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois