Boys basketball: Sycamore starts hot but Rochelle comes away with I8 win

SYCAMORE — Sycamore started Saturday’s Interstate 8 Conference game against Rochelle red-hot in scoring the first 10 points, including a four-point play from Carter York.
But the Spartans cooled off while the Hubs had a couple big runs of their own and downed Sycamore, 75-64.
“It was disappointing,” first-year Sycamore coach Ethan Franklin said. “We started off strong and we let our foot off the gas. We can do better.”
Seven of the Spartans’ first 10 points came from Rochelle turnovers. Not only did they lead 10-0 but later built the lead back up to 29-21 in the second. But the Hubs (3-4, 1-2) scored 15 of the next 17 points, then went on a 19-3 to take a 53-43 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“We let them get comfortable,” Franklin said, “and that was the result.”
Sycamore (3-5, 0-2) never got closer than five the rest of the way.
“We have a very young team and we need to understand what it takes to be a winning team at this level on the defensive side of the floor,” Franklin said. “We’ve cleaned up a lot offensively since we’ve started but we’ve got to be better on the other side.”
Lucas Winburn led the Spartans with 20 points and 11 rebounds. York added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Teague Hallahan added nine points and seven boards.
The Hubs were down two starters, but Jack Lodico and Jack Tracey stepped up in big ways for the Hubs. Lodico scored 16 to go with six rebounds and three steals while Tracey had six boards and a team-best 20 points.
“They are juniors with very little varsity experience,” Rochelle coach Tim Thompson said. “They’ve been struggling so far and this could carry them on a little further.”
Thompson said his team was rolling with a zone in the game, something they haven’t really done this year. After Sycamore’s hot start, he said he was glad to see his club adapt.
“Those are tough situations, especially for a team like us that doesn’t play a lot of zone,” Thompson said. “You get discouraged when right away they knock down a few 3-pointers. We didn’t have any other choice we had to stick to that. We did, we started to hit some shots, and again I’m pleased with their performance.”
The Spartans have three home games next week, including conference games Tuesday against La Salle-Peru and Friday against Ottawa.
“We have no choice [but to bounce back],” Franklin said. “We have another three-game week next week, all three at home. We have to stay resilient and be positive with each other.”