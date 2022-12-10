Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, December 9

At Genoa, Josh Bunting had 16 points, and the Genoa-Kingston Cogs picked up a 62-36 win over Oregon in Big Northern Conference boys basketball action Friday.
Hayden Hodgson scored 13, Traven Atterberry had 12, and John Krueger pitched in eight points.
Kaneland 77, Marengo 40: At Marengo, Troyer Carlson led the Knights to victory with 20 points during nonconference action.
Gevon Grant had seven points, and Johnny Spallasso, Andrew Valentini and Andrew Walter combined to score 18.
Earlville 51, Indian Creek 25: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten Conference action.
Naperville North 74, DeKalb 71: At Naperville, the Barbs lost a battle during DuPage Valley Conference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kaneland 54, Sandwich 41: At Kaneland, Kendra Brown scored 21 points during an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Kailey Plank added 17 points for the Knights.
Genoa-Kingston 44, Oregon 27: At Genoa, Ally Poegel had 11 points to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.
Bryce Boylen had 10 points, and Emily Trzynka added eight.
Sycamore 67, Rochelle 29: At Sycamore, the Spartans battled to win in Interstate 8 Conference action.
BOYS WRESTLING
Hampshire 45, Kaneland 25: At Kaneland, the Knights fell in nonconference action.
Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rodgers and Nolan Hosking each picked up wins for Kaneland.