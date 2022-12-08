Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

It was a clean sweep for Genoa-Kingston in boys wrestling duals against Harvest Christian, Mooseheart and Somonauk on Wednesday.
The Cogs beat Harvest 60-3, Mooseheart 60-12 and Somonauk 66-6. Shayden McNew won both of his matches at 120 for the Cogs. Lukas Lancaste, George Sanchez, Nate Dutton, Chris Rodas-Munoz and Julian Torres were victorious for G-K.
Girls basketball
Naperville North 47, DeKalb 30: At DeKalb, AJ Johnson and Cayla Evans led the Barbs with eight points each.
Boys bowling
Kaneland 2,567, Ottawa 2,486: At Maple Park, Nick Casey and Louie Blickern led the Knights to the win over the Pirates.