Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, December 6

Troyer Carlson scored 36 points to lead the Kaneland Knights to an 82-61 Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball victory over Ottawa on Tuesday in Maple Park.
Gevon Grant added 25.
Hinckley-Big Rock 62, DePue 34: At DePue, Ben Hintzsche scored 18 points to lead the Royals to a Little Ten conference victory.
Woodstock North 61, Genoa-Kingston 36: At Genoa, Josh Bunting scored 11 points, but the Cogs fell in nonconference action.
Nate Kleba added seven points, and John Krueger pitched in with six.
Serena 77, Indian Creek 56: At Serena, Jeff Probst had 20 points, but the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten action.
Landon Schrader had nine points, and Logan Schrader added eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rockford Lutheran 40, Genoa-Kingston 33: At Rockford, Bryce Boylen had 10 points, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Ally Poegel added eight, Emily Trzynka had five and Taylor Rhoads had four.