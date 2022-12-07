December 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, December 6

Kaneland boys basketball tops Ottawa behind Troyer Carlson’s 36 points

By Shaw Local News Network

Troyer Carlson scored 36 points to lead the Kaneland Knights to an 82-61 Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball victory over Ottawa on Tuesday in Maple Park.

Gevon Grant added 25.

Hinckley-Big Rock 62, DePue 34: At DePue, Ben Hintzsche scored 18 points to lead the Royals to a Little Ten conference victory.

Woodstock North 61, Genoa-Kingston 36: At Genoa, Josh Bunting scored 11 points, but the Cogs fell in nonconference action.

Nate Kleba added seven points, and John Krueger pitched in with six.

Serena 77, Indian Creek 56: At Serena, Jeff Probst had 20 points, but the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten action.

Landon Schrader had nine points, and Logan Schrader added eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rockford Lutheran 40, Genoa-Kingston 33: At Rockford, Bryce Boylen had 10 points, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.

Ally Poegel added eight, Emily Trzynka had five and Taylor Rhoads had four.

