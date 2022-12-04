Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

The NIU women’s basketball team ran its winning streak to seven games with a 71-69 win Saturday over Eastern Illinois in Charleston.
Chelby Koker scored a season-high 26 points and her jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining lifted the Huskies (7-1) to the nonconference win.
“It’s tough to win on the road,” NIU head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “Eastern [Illinois] is a great team, but we feel good with the pieces that we have that they’re going to do what we need them to do and they’re going to make the right decisions.”
A’Jah Davis added 20 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the process. The DeKalb native also tied a career-high with 21 rebounds.
Boys Basketball
Kaneland 56, Raby 28: At Chicago, the Knights doubled up Raby in a nonconference road win. Troyer Carlson led Kaneland with 12 points. Johnny Spallasso provided 10 points, and Parker Violett had eight.
Woodstock 67, Indian Creek 48: At Woodstock, the Timberwolves dropped a nonconference matchup on the road. Landon Schrader provided Indian Creek with 22 points, and Jeffrey Probst added eight.
Girls Basketball
Kaneland 59, Rochelle 54: At Rochelle, the Knights opened their Interstate 8 schedule with a win over the Hubs.
Kendra Brown paced Kaneland with 17 points. Brigid Gannon added 12 points, Kailey Plank had 11, and Berlyn Ruh had nine points.
Boys Wrestling
Rockford East Invite: At Rockford, Caden Grabowski (132 pounds) and Max Pietak (195) took home invite titles in their respective weight classes to help Kaneland to a fifth-place team finish.
Kamron Scholl took second place at 120 pounds, and Kyle Rogers was third at 138 pounds.