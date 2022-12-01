Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Traven Atterberry scored 18 points and Josh Bunting added 12 as the Cogs knocked off Marengo 58-38 in a nonconference game Wednesday night. G-K improved to 4-2 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Indian Creek 58, Amboy 36: At Amboy, after three straight losses to start the season, the Timberwolves (2-3) picked up their second straight win in a nonconference contest.
Girls Basketball
Westmont 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 53: At Hinckley, Devin Werner led the Royals with 15 points in the nonconference contest. Freshman Anna Hermann added 13 points, and Kylee Hellebrand 12 for HBR (1-3).
Wrestling
Genoa-Kingston 46, Marengo 29: At Marengo, the Cogs defeated the Indians in a nonconference dual meet.
Men’s Basketball
Northern Illinois 90, Eastern Illinois 70: At Charleston, five players scored in double figures as the Huskies shot 61.7 % (29 of 47) from the field, including 56% (14 of 25) from 3-point range.
Keshawn Williams led the way with 17 points, Zarique Nutter and David Coit each scored 16, and Kaleb Thornton and Darweshi Hunter both chipped in 10 points.
The Huskies (3-5) led by six at the break but clamped down defensively after the intermission, holding the Panthers to 36.4% shooting (12 of 33) in the second half, including 18.2% (2 of 11) from 3-point range.
“Our disposition to start the game wasn’t what we needed, especially on the road,” NIU coach Rashon Burno said. “I didn’t like how we came out, but to our guys credit, we went in with a halftime lead and came out in the first four minutes [of the second half] and played the right way.”